NEW YORK Nov 23 Not all manslaughter charges
are created equal. If they were, the U.S. Justice Department
might have filed just 11 charges when it brought a criminal case
against two BP Plc employees last week, one for each of
the 11 deaths in the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
Instead, the government charged Robert Kaluza and Donald
Vidrine, the two highest-ranking BP supervisors on board the rig
in the hours before the 2010 disaster, with 11 counts of
involuntary manslaughter and 11 counts of what's known as
seaman's manslaughter.
The seaman's manslaughter statute was first passed by
Congress in 1838 after a string of deadly steamboat accidents.
The law, which has been modified multiple times since then, was
intended to hold captains, engineers and pilots responsible for
deaths attributable to their conduct.
The idea behind the law was that those operating a ship have
a special responsibility toward passengers in their care. As The
Wall Street Journal and others have noted, prosecutors face a
lower bar in proving seaman's manslaughter than they do in
ordinary manslaughter cases. Manslaughter charges generally
require a finding of gross negligence; seaman's manslaughter
does not.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit affirmed that
distinction in a 2005 case, U.S. v. O'Keefe, which could be key
precedent in the BP case. The O'Keefe case resulted in the
seaman's manslaughter conviction of a tugboat captain whose wife
drowned in the Mississippi River after the vessel capsized. At
trial, the government introduced testimony indicating that the
captain had ingested cocaine on the day of the accident. Prior
to deliberations, the captain's lawyer asked that the jury be
instructed that the government must show the accident was a
result of "gross negligence," defined as "wanton or reckless
disregard for human life."
U.S. District Judge Helen Berrigan in New Orleans disagreed,
ruling that the statute requires only a finding of negligence,
which she defined as an "omission to perform some duty" or a
"violation of some rule or standard of care, which is made to
govern and control one in the discharge of some duty." The 5th
Circuit upheld her ruling and the captain's conviction.
But the 5th Circuit decision left unanswered the question of
whether the government can assert seaman's manslaughter against
Kaluza and Vidrine at all. The two are accused of failing to
alert engineers onshore that BP's Macondo well was unstable and
of accepting "illogical" explanations from members of the rig
crew for the warning signs. In the indictment, prosecutors
allege the two men violated the seaman's manslaughter statute by
engaging in "negligence" and "inattention" to their duties.
Here's what the seaman's manslaughter statute says: "Every
captain, engineer, pilot or other person employed on any
steamboat or vessel, by whose misconduct, negligence or
inattention to his duties on such vessel the life of any person
is destroyed ... shall be fined under this title or imprisoned
not more than ten years, or both."
Vidrine and Kaluza were not captains or engineers of the
Deepwater Horizon. The two have been described by investigators,
including those who wrote the "Chief Counsel's Report" on the
Deepwater disaster, as "well site leaders." According to the
report, well site leaders served as BP's "eyes and ears, and
made important decisions regarding the course of drilling
operations." As the litigation against Vidrine and Kaluza
progresses, a judge may have to decide whether "well site
leaders" should fall within the "other person" category covered
by the seaman's manslaughter statute.
A search of the database of legal research service Westlaw
shows the statute has rarely been used in the last decade, and
when it has, it has mostly been against defendants who were
responsible for navigating a vessel. In the case of the
convicted tugboat captain, neither the trial judge nor the 5th
Circuit addressed who is covered under the statute, but Judge
Berrigan emphasized the statute's purpose of holding responsible
those in charge of navigation.
"In light of the unique dangers of maritime travel, the
vulnerability of passengers on board such vessels and the
voluntary nature of employment or ownership, it is reasonable to
impose on such crews a heightened degree of care with the
parallel lower threshold for criminal liability," she wrote.
It may be a long shot for Vidrine and Kaluza to argue that
the seaman's manslaughter statute does not apply to them, but
it's probably one worth taking. Vidrine counsel Robert Habans of
Habans & Carriere and Kaluza lawyer Shaun Clarke of Gerger &
Clarke both declined to comment. They have previously said their
clients are innocent and have been unfairly targeted by the
government.
