Dec 2 Manslaughter charges were dropped against
two former BP well site managers involved in the deadly 2010
Gulf of Mexico oil drilling disaster on Wednesday, and one
pleaded guilty to an environmental crime, federal prosecutors
said.
Donald Vidrine pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of
the Clean Water Act and "admitted to negligently causing the
massive oil spill that resulted from the disaster," Justice
Department spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement.
Federal prosecutors, in a motion filed in the U.S. Eastern
District of Louisiana, dropped the charges of involuntary
manslaughter that he and another rig supervisor had faced for
their role in the oil drilling disaster that killed 11 people.
"Circumstances surrounding the case have changed since it
was originally charged," Carr said, "and after a careful review
the department determined it can no longer meet the legal
standard for instituting the involuntary manslaughter charges."
Vidrine and Robert Kaluza were the highest-ranking
supervisors on board the Deepwater Horizon rig when disaster
struck on April 20, 2010, resulting in millions of barrels of
oil spilling into the Gulf of Mexico.
They had faced 11 counts of seaman's manslaughter, but those
charges were dismissed on the grounds that their duties did not
qualify for the maritime crime in a court ruling upheld earlier
this year by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Vidrine faces up to 10 months probation and financial
penalties, according to the Justice Department spokesman.
Kaluza plans to fight the Clean Water Act violation to which
Vidrine pleaded guilty in a case set to go to trial in February
2016, according to his attorney, Shaun Clarke.
"Bob didn't cause this tragedy," Clarke said. "He is eager
and anxious to have his day in court."
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Richard
Chang)