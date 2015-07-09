NEW YORK/LONDON/HOUSTON, July 9 In early May,
with its legal options dwindling and investors impatient, BP Plc
saw a chance to negotiate what became a $18.7 billion
settlement that ended five years of litigation over the worst
offshore oil spill in U.S. history.
An unexpected opportunity to secure a global deal that would
wipe the slate clean of hundreds of claims and untold billions
of dollar in penalties opened up when Chief Executive Bob Dudley
met with Patrick Juneau, the lifelong Louisiana litigator who BP
had panned for handing out "absurd" sums of money as part of a
class settlement in 2012.
The British giant was ready to bury the hatchet after years
of acrimony over payouts, which had ballooned to more than $10
billion. It had bigger problems: unresolved claims by the
federal government, five Gulf of Mexico states and hundreds of
local municipalities stemming from Macondo well blowout.
Toward the end of an over hour-long conversation about the
claims, Juneau, a mediator by trade, steered it toward the
bigger cases BP still faced from the 2010 disaster that killed
11 men and gushed oil into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 days.
"I suggested to Mr. Dudley that it seemed to me that I,
along with Judge Shushan and Louie Freeh, thought that those
matters can be and should be addressed," he told Reuters.
Sally Shushan, the eastern Louisiana district court
magistrate, and former Federal Bureau of Investigation director
Freeh, who had been enlisted to investigate Juneau's oil spill
claims program, were already deeply steeped in the issue.
Within weeks, District Court Judge Carl Barbier, who had
overseen years of acrimonious lawsuits, had designated this trio
to shepherd the sides to what would be the largest corporate
settlement in U.S. history, according to people involved.
Within a day, BP signaled its interest in further talks,
Juneau said. Its executive board put chief financial officer
Brian Gilvary, a mathematics PhD and career BP man, in charge of
the effort, hoping it would turn out better than in 2012, when
an initial round of settlement talks collapsed.
Dudley returned to meet Juneau, Shushan and Freeh in New
Orleans later in May, bringing the credibility of an American
who grew up just a two hour drive away in Hattiesburg,
Mississippi.
"That's how you settle: you get the CEO to walk into the
room," said Jim Hood, the attorney general of Mississippi, one
of the five states involved in the settlement.
It took BP nearly two months of 10-hour sessions, often
through the weekend, to reach the provisional agreement signed a
week ago, finally putting a price tag on the spill's civil
damages. The deal swelled BP's total bill for Macondo to $53.8
billion, yet provided a sense of closure for investors and
boosted the share price of the company valued around $120
billion by as much as 5 percent. (Graphic:here)
With a federal confidentiality order still in effect and a
final agreement yet to be signed, much is still unknown about
the secret negotiations that headed off what could have been
another decade of litigation.
But conversations with half a dozen people directly involved
or briefed on the matter show how a series of legal decisions
and deft maneuvering by a trio of insiders paved the way.
"They were losing at every count," said New Orleans attorney
Walter Leger Jr., who represented several local parishes and
municipalities in the litigation against BP. "I think they
finally realized that all the forces of the universe suggested
they'd better talk."
ROAD TO A DEAL
The road toward a settlement was laid by a series of rulings
by Barbier, New Orleans-based Eastern Louisiana District federal
court judge who has been involved in Macondo-related cases since
a few months after the accident.
In September 2014, he ruled BP was "grossly negligent" in
the disaster and last January set the size of the spill at 3.19
million barrels. Taken together, the rulings meant the BP was on
the hook for a fine of up to $13.7 billion under the Clean Water
Act alone. Billions more could be levied from a federal Natural
Resource Damage Assessment.
Then, in March, BP took a pivotal step and withdrew a bid to
remove Juneau as the administrator overseeing the payouts of
individual and business damage claims from the uncapped 2012
class-action settlement.
Juneau said he med Dudley shortly thereafter to "reset the
button."
Freeh had set up the meeting. By early May, Barbier had
named the "panel of neutrals" to guide the process.
TIME TO MOVE
BP was also under mounting internal pressure to free itself
from a financial albatross that stymied planning.
Executives feared an unexpectedly large penalty could force
a new round of asset sales, undercutting growth. The company
also hoped state attorneys would be more flexible on a payout
after an oil market crash that had halved prices since mid-2014,
sliced BP's earnings and threatened jobs in oil states such as
Texas and Louisiana.
A BP spokesman in Houston declined to comment.
Weeks of meetings and hundreds of phone calls, with anywhere
from 5 to 50 people at a time, followed. The trio mostly used
conference rooms at two New Orleans hotels, but also Freeh's
office in Washington, D.C., to hold meetings with everyone from
federal lawyers to community representatives, Juneau said.
Shushan, a former commercial litigator who has served as
U.S. magistrate judge since 1999 and often negotiated
settlements in complex cases, proved particularly pivotal as she
was seen taking a firm hand when necessary.
"The magistrate started pulling the bull by the horns," said
Hood. "That lady worked hours and hours and hours, and if
anybody deserves the credit in this thing, it's Judge Sally
Shushan."
MILESTONES
While the talks continued under wraps, a series of
milestones related to Macondo passed by, eliminating some of the
uncertainty stemming from the disaster. Barbier held off making
a final ruling on the Clean Water Act penalty, as widely
expected, while the talks continued in private.
On May 20, BP resolved a chunk of messy litigation by
settling all cross-claims from the spill with well services
company Halliburton Co and driller Transocean Ltd
.
Then, the deadline for submitting business or individual
claims from the accident closed on June 8.
Finally, just three days before the settlement was
announced, the Supreme Court dealt BP another blow, dismissing
the company's appeal of Barbier's ruling that the company was
liable under the Clean Water Act. At this point, Barbier could
formally penalize the company at any moment.
On the morning of July 2 BP signed the deal: $5.5 billion
for Clean Water Act violations, less than the maximum; $8.1
billion for natural resources damages; $4.9 billion to settle
economic claims from the Gulf of Mexico states; and up to $1
billion reserved for local government claims.
It is not quite over. Local entities, including the La
Fourche Parish Veterans district in Louisiana, must still
approve the agreement by July 15, and it may take months to
complete the legal paperwork for the federal agreement and get a
binding deal approved by the court.
The hard work, however, appears finished. With the ink not
yet dry on the deal last week, CFO Gilvary was already heading
back to London to begin a holiday.
"It was quite an exhausting marathon," one person said.
(Additional reporting By Kathy Finn in New Orleans and Lindsay
Dunsmuir in Washington,; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by
Jonathan Leff and Tomasz Janowski)