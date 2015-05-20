By Letitia Stein
| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. May 20 A record dolphin die-off in
the northern Gulf of Mexico was caused by the largest oil spill
in U.S. history, researchers said on Wednesday, citing a new
study that found many of the dolphins died with rare lesions
linked to petroleum exposure.
Scientists said the study of dead dolphins tissue rounded
out the research into a spike of dolphin deaths in the region
affected by BP Plc's oil spill that was caused by the
2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion.
Millions of barrels of crude oil spewed into Gulf waters,
and a dolphin die-off was subsequently seen around coastal
Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, according to the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
"Dolphins were negatively impacted by exposure to petroleum
compounds," from the spill, said Stephanie Venn-Watson, a
veterinary epidemiologist at the National Marine Mammal
Foundation and lead author of the study published in the
scientific journal PLOS ONE.
"Exposure to these compounds caused life-threatening adrenal
and lung disease that has contributed to the increase of dolphin
deaths in the northern Gulf of Mexico," she added.
More than 1,200 cetacean marine mammals, mostly bottlenose
dolphins, have been found beached or stranded since the spill,
according to NOAA, which has declared an ongoing "unusual
mortality event" under 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act.
To understand the cause of death, researchers compared
tissue samples from 46 dolphins in areas affected by the spill
with 106 dolphins that were not exposed.
One-third of the oil-exposed dolphins suffered rare adrenal
damage, consistent with petroleum exposure, the study found.
Yet only seven percent of the dolphins away from the spill
had similar adrenal disease, which would hurt their ability to
produce critical hormones and make them vulnerable to stressors,
researchers said.
Dead dolphins near the spill were more likely to have lung
damage and pneumonia, researchers found, explaining the mammals
would have inhaled contaminants coming up for air near the
water's surface.
"These dolphins had some of the most severe lung lesions I
have ever seen in wild dolphins throughout the United States,"
said Kathleen Colegrove, the University of Illinois-based lead
veterinary pathologist for the study.
Yet BP questioned whether other factors were to blame.
"The data we have seen thus far, including the new study
from NOAA, do not show that oil from the Deepwater Horizon
accident caused an increase in dolphin mortality," said Geoff
Morrell, BP's senior vice president for U.S. communications, in
a statement.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Marguerita Choy)