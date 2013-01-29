* BP still faces civil penalties and state claims
* BP has 60 days to submit remedial plan to U.S. authorities
* US banned BP from new drilling deals, old leases
unaffected
Jan 29 A U.S. judge accepted an agreement by BP
Plc to plead guilty for its role in the Deepwater Horizon
disaster and pay a record $4 billion in criminal penalties for
the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history.
The company said it pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts
related to workers' deaths, a felony related to obstruction of
Congress and two misdemeanors. It faces five years' probation
and the imposition of two monitors who will oversee its safety
and ethics for the next four years.
After the April 2010 explosion on the Transocean rig
in the Gulf of Mexico, 4.9 million barrels of oil spewed into
the Gulf over 87 days. Shorelines from Texas to Florida were
fouled before responders could cap the mile-deep (1.6 km) well.
BP has struggled with political, financial and legal fallout
ever since. Even after settling federal criminal charges, the
company faces civil penalties of up to $21 billion and separate
state claims due to be heard at a trial starting in New Orleans
on Feb. 25.
Alabama's attorney general, Luther Strange, said the BP
sentence was welcome for setting some federal money aside to
restore the Gulf coast, but he planned to press ahead with his
state's own claims for economic and natural resource damages.
"I look forward to presenting Alabama's case that BP was
grossly negligent when we have our day in court next month,"
Strange said in a statement.
Transocean, owner of the doomed Deepwater Horizon rig,
agreed this month to pay $1.4 billion to settle U.S. government
charges over the disaster.
Halliburton Co, the oilfield services company that
performed cementing work on the Macondo well and is being sued
in the civil litigation along with BP, said on Friday it was
working on its defense ahead of the trial next month.
BP, with its federal plea agreement now approved, has 60
days to send a remedial plan to the Department of Justice (DOJ)
and the Environmental Protection Agency laying out how it plans
to meet all its stipulations. The plan could go back and forth
among the three parties before it is agreed to by all sides.
The judge who imposed the sentence on BP, U.S. District
Judge Sarah Vance of the Eastern District of Louisiana, found
the fines far exceeded any in U.S. history, and were structured
so BP will feel the "full brunt" of them, the DOJ said.
BP's total of $4.5 billion in federal penalties includes
$2.4 billion for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a
$1.256 billion criminal fine and $350 million for the National
Academy of Sciences -- all payable over five years -- and a $525
million civil penalty to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Our guilty plea makes clear, BP understands and
acknowledges its role in that tragedy, and we apologize - BP
apologizes - to all those injured and especially to the families
of the lost loved ones," Luke Keller, a vice president of BP
America Inc, told the court, according to a BP statement.
BP now aims to settle the civil claims, for which negligence
is a key issue. A gross negligence finding could quadruple civil
damages owed by BP under the Clean Water Act to $21 billion.
The British company has already announced an uncapped
class-action settlement with private plaintiffs that the company
estimates will cost $7.8 billion to resolve. The litigation was
brought by more than 100,000 individuals and businesses claiming
economic and medical damages from the spill.
BP believes it can handle it all after selling off $35
billion worth of assets. As of November, when it agreed to the
plea, BP had paid $23 billion in clean-up costs and claims.
The U.S. government banned BP from new federal contracts
over its "lack of business integrity" in the spill, which could
threaten its role as a leading U.S. offshore oil and gas
producer.
But BP said on Tuesday that its mandatory debarment under
the settlement did not affect any existing contracts or leases.
"The government has awarded BP over 50 federal leases since
the Deepwater Horizon accident," said BP, which is the largest
investor and deepwater leaseholder in the Gulf of Mexico with
interests in 700 blocks and seven rigs now operating there.
The criminal case is "USA v. BP Exploration and Production
Inc," case no. 2:12-CR-00292, in U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans.