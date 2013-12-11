Dec 10 Two former BP Plc supervisors won
the dismissal on Tuesday of some of the manslaughter charges
facing them over the Gulf of Mexico drilling rig explosion that
killed 11 people in 2010.
U.S. District Judge Stanwood Duval in New Orleans dismissed
11 counts of seaman's manslaughter facing Deepwater Horizon rig
well site leaders Robert Kaluza and Donald Vidrine.
But the judge refused to dismiss 11 other counts of
involuntary manslaughter, leaving those and a Clean Water Act
violation charge to be heard at a trial starting in June.
David Gerger, a lawyer for Kaluza, said he was reviewing the
decision.
A lawyer for Vidrine and representatives for the U.S.
Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Kaluza and Vidrine were the two highest-ranking supervisors
on board the Deepwater Horizon when disaster struck on April 20,
2010, sending millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of
Mexico.
The indictment accused the men of "negligent and grossly
negligent" supervision of testing at the well in the run up to
the explosion.
The charges were announced on Nov. 15 last year, the same
day BP agreed to pay $4 billion and plead guilty 14 criminal
counts over conduct leading up to and after the disaster.
A trial is currently underway in the case of another
employee, former BP engineer Kurt Mix, who is accused of
deleting records related to the estimated size of the spill. He
denies wrongdoing.
In his ruling on Tuesday, Duval rejected the arguments by
lawyers for Kaluza and Vidrine that the Outer Continental Shelf
Lands Act did not extend federal law to the outer continental
shelf, where Deepwater Horizon was located.
But the judge accepted the defendants' arguments that the
seaman's manslaughter charges did not extend to them as oil well
site leaders with no navigation function on the Deepwater
Horizon.
Duval said his ruling was the first in the statute's
175-year history to apply the law to a drilling rig blow-out,
and he acknowledged the "risk of explosion on board deepwater
drilling facilities is a grave matter.
But Duval said he "refuses to expand the scope of the
statute unnecessarily without certainty as to Congress' intent
to do so."
The case is U.S. v. Kaluza, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Louisiana, No. 12-cr-00265.