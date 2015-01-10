Jan 9 BP Plc and Anadarko Petroleum Corp
narrowly failed to persuade a U.S appeals court to
reconsider its 2014 ruling that they could face civil fines
under federal pollution laws over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill.
By a 7-6 vote, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals let
stand a three-judge panel's decision to uphold a 2012 ruling
from U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans, in which
he said the companies could face Clean Water Act penalties.
Barbier is scheduled on Jan. 20 to begin a non-jury trial to
determine pollution fines. BP is appealing his Sept. 4 ruling
that it was grossly negligent in causing the spill, exposing the
London-based company to roughly $18 billion of potential fines.
BP and Anadarko had owned a respective 65 percent and 25
percent of the Macondo well, which blew out following the April
20, 2010, explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig.
They said they should not face fines because the discharge
that culminated in the largest U.S. offshore oil spill was the
result of a broken riser under the control of Transocean Ltd
, which owned the rig.
The three-judge panel ruled against BP and Anadarko last
June 4, and issued a separate ruling five months later that the
companies said caused confusion, further justifying a rehearing.
An outside spokeswoman for BP declined to comment. Anadarko
spokesman John Christiansen also declined to comment.
Writing for the dissenting judges, Circuit Judge Edith Brown
Clement said on Friday the panel misinterpreted the Clean Water
Act, and misapplied its own standard in assessing what happened.
She said denial of a rehearing "ensures that our precedent
concerning liability for oil spills under the Clean Water Act
remains unclear."
The case is In re: Deepwater Horizon, 5th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 12-30883.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)