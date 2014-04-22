HOUSTON, April 22 The high-stakes penalty phase
of BP's trial over its role in the 2010 U.S. Gulf of
Mexico oil spill will start next January, court officials said
on Tuesday, and billions of dollars could be on the line.
Fines under the Clean Water Act could top $17 billion, an
amount more than BP's profit in 2013, which after items was
$13.4 billion.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans has
considerable leeway and could assess a much smaller fine after
the third and likely final stage of the trial, which will assess
the environmental impact of the largest offshore spill in U.S.
history. The third phase will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5 of
2015.
The trial's first phase dealt with the issue of negligence
and concluded last April. The second phase of the trial, which
ended last October, focused on estimating how many million
barrels of oil leaked from the blown out Macondo well for 87
days after the accident that killed 11 workers. Findings from
the first two phases will affect the size of the fines.
BP has set aside more than $42 billion in provisions for
cleanup, compensation and fines since the spill.
Separately on Tuesday, the British major said it had agreed
to sell interests in four, mature BP-operated oilfields and
related pipelines on the North Slope of Alaska to the production
company Hilcorp as it works to invest in new opportunities
there.
(Reporting By Terry Wade)