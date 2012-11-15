* Record fine would top $1.3 bln paid by Pfizer in 2009
* BP confirms in advanced talks over criminal and SEC claims
* Deal could resolve significant share of BP's liability
* BP still faces damages sought by U.S. states, others
By Chris Baltimore and David Ingram
HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, Nov 15 BP Plc is
expected to pay a record U.S. criminal penalty and plead guilty
to criminal misconduct in the Deepwater Horizon disaster which
caused the worst offshore spill in the country's history,
sources familiar with discussions said.
They told Reuters that a plea deal with the Justice
Department over the 2010 disaster, in which 11 workers died, may
be announced as soon as Thursday.
London-based BP confirmed on Thursday that it was in
"advanced discussions" with the Justice Department and U.S.
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Three sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said BP
would plead guilty in exchange for a waiver of future
prosecution on the charges. The Justice Department declined to
comment.
The sources did not disclose the amount of BP's payment for
the explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig in the Gulf of Mexico
and leak from the Macondo oil well, but one said it would be
the largest criminal penalty in U.S. history.
That record is now held by Pfizer Inc, which paid a $1.3
billion fine in 2009 for a marketing fraud.
BP said the talks were about "proposed resolutions of all
U.S. federal government criminal and SEC claims against BP in
connection with the Deepwater Horizon incident", but added that
no final deals had been reached. Its shares were down 0.9
percent on Thursday morning.
The mile-deep Macondo well spewed 4.9 million barrels of oil
into the Gulf over 87 days, fouling shorelines from Texas to
Florida and eclipsing in severity the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill in
Alaska.
The oil giant has been negotiating for months with the U.S.
government and Gulf Coast states to settle billions of dollars
of potential civil and criminal liability claims. A deal could
resolve a significant share of the liability that BP faces.
BP, which saw its market value plummet and replaced its
chief executive after the spill, still faces economic and
environmental damage claims sought by four Gulf Coast states and
other private plaintiffs.
A record fine would far outstrip BP's last major settlement
with the Justice Department in 2007, when it payed about $373
million to resolve three separate investigations into a deadly
2005 Texas refinery explosion, an Alaska oil pipeline leak and
fraud for conspiring to corner the U.S. propane market.
BP has sold over $30 billion worth of assets to fund the
costs of the spill. Matching that, it has already spent about
$14 billion on clean-up costs and paid out, or agreed to pay
out, a further $16 billion on compensation and claims. The
disaster has dragged it from second to a distant fourth in the
ranking of top western world oil companies by value.
A week after the U.S. presidential election, a massive
Deepwater Horizon settlement could prompt a debate in Congress
about how funds would be shared with the Gulf Coast states,
depending on how the deal is structured.
Congress passed a law last year that would earmark 80
percent of BP penalties paid under the Clean Water Act to
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas.
POTENTIAL LIABILITY
In an August filing, the Justice Department said "reckless
management" of the Macondo well "constituted gross negligence
and willful misconduct" which it intended to prove at a civil
trial set to begin in New Orleans in February 2013. The U.S.
government has yet to file any criminal charges in the case.
Given that the deal will not resolve any civil charges
brought by the Justice Department, it is also unclear how large
a financial penalty BP might pay to resolve the charges, or
other punishments that the company might face.
Negligence is a central issue to BP's potential liability. A
gross negligence finding could nearly quadruple the civil
damages owed by BP under the Clean Water Act to $21 billion in a
straight-line calculation.
Still unresolved is potential liability faced by Swiss-based
Transocean Ltd, owner of the Deepwater Horizon vessel,
and Halliburton Co, which provided cementing work on the
well that U.S. investigators say was flawed. Both companies were
not immediately available for comment.
According to the Justice Department, errors made by BP and
Transocean in deciphering a pressure test of the Macondo well
are a clear indication of gross negligence.
"That such a simple, yet fundamental and safety-critical
test could have been so stunningly, blindingly botched in so
many ways, by so many people, demonstrates gross negligence,"
the government said in its August filing.
Transocean disclosed in September that it is in discussions
with the Justice Department to pay $1.5 billion to resolve civil
and criminal claims.
BP has already announced an uncapped class-action settlement
with private plaintiffs that the company estimates will cost
$7.8 billion to resolve litigation brought by over 100,000
individuals and businesses claiming economic and medical damages
from the spill.