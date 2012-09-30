LONDON, Sept 30 Talks between BP and the
U.S. government over a settlement for the 2010 oil spill have
stalled because the U.S. is insisting that the British oil giant
pay at least $18 billion, British newspaper the Sunday Times
reported.
A settlement deal may not happen until early next year, the
newspaper quoted sources close to the company as saying.
A settlement between $18 billion to $21 billion is near the
level which BP would be required to pay should it be found
grossly negligent under the Clean Water Act, said the paper.
BP, which declined to comment on the story, has always
denied any liability for the United States' worst offshore
environmental disaster.
Reports in July suggested that the U.S. was looking for a
settlement of $25 billion.
The newspaper said that BP's board is split over whether to
pay $18 billion or continue to push for a settlement at $15
billion, the level it is widely reported to be hoping to settle
at.