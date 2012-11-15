Nov 15 BP Plc is expected to plead guilty to criminal misconduct in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster through a plea agreement it has reached with the U.S. Department of Justice that may be announced as soon as Thursday, according to two sources familiar with discussions.

Below is a short history of BP-related accidents:

March 23, 2005: Explosion at BP's Texas City, Texas, refinery kills 15 workers and injures 180 in one of the worst industrial accidents in U.S. history. The explosion occurred when hydrocarbon liquid and vapor were released from a "blowdown stack" and ignited. BP admitted that safety procedures were ignored. BP paid over $2 billion to settle legal claims from the explosion, as well as $71.6 million for worker safety violations and $100 million in pollution fines.

2006: Two leaks at BP's giant Prudhoe Bay oilfield in Alaska in March and August of 2006 created the largest oil spill ever in Prudhoe Bay, the biggest U.S. oil field. The first leak spilled more than 200,000 gallons (760,000 liters) of crude oil over the tundra, and a second smaller leak forced BP to shut down production on the eastern side of the oil field. According to the U.S. government, BP failed to heed warning signs of imminent internal corrosion. BP in 2007 agreed to pay a $12 million criminal fine, $4 million in community service payments and $4 million in criminal restitution to Alaska.

Nov. 29, 2009: Pipeline leaks oily material onto the tundra at BP's 30,000 barrel per day Lisburne field in Alaska adjacent to the Prudhoe Bay field. A crack in a flow line that serves Lisburne spilled around 46,000 gallons of a mixture of oil and water on to the snowy tundra.

April 20, 2010: Explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig kills 11 rig workers and unleashes the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history, with 4.9 million barrels of oil released into the Gulf of Mexico. BP has agreed to pay an estimated $7.8 billion to settle claims from individuals and businesses from the spill, but still faces possible civil and criminal penalties from the disaster. A federal trial in New Orleans is scheduled to convene on Feb. 25, 2013.

July 16, 2011: Pipeline leaks oily material onto the tundra at BP's Lisburne field. BP said a pipeline ruptured during testing and spilled a mixture of methanol and oily water onto the tundra. Alaska regulators said the spill amounted to 2,100 to 4,200 gallons, affecting 4,960 square feet (460 square meters) of gravel pad and about 2,040 square feet of wet and aquatic tundra.

June 25, 2012: Explosion during maintenance on a pipeline at BP's Pinon natural gas compressor station near Bayfield in western Colorado kills one worker and injures two others. (Reporting By Chris Baltimore; editing by Edward Tobin and Miral Fahmy)