UPDATE 2-Oil recovers lost ground, but market remains under pressure
* But rise in U.S. drilling undermines group's efforts (Updates prices)
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a shareholder lawsuit against BP PLC over statements the company made in the wake of a 2006 oil spill in Alaska.
The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco allows shareholders to proceed with some securities fraud claims against BP after a lower judge had dismissed them.
* But rise in U.S. drilling undermines group's efforts (Updates prices)
LONDON, April 23 Britain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.