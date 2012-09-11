* Hurricane Isaac unearthed oil buried by previous storms
* BP claims "robust recovery" of Gulf ecosystems
* US govt, Louisiana point to lingering ecological damage
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, Sept 11 Two years after the worst
offshore oil spill in U.S. history, mats of oily tar from BP
Plc.'s ill-fated Macondo well have turned up on Louisiana's
shore after Hurricane Isaac stirred up submerged oil deposits,
BP officials said on Tuesday.
BP said the oil that washed ashore after Hurricane Isaac
made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 28 was not unexpected, after
Tropical Storm Bonnie in July 2010 buried oil under tons of
sand. Isaac's winds and tidal surge peeled back layers of sand
and exposed tar balls and tar mats that were buried under up to
five feet of sand, BP said.
"What we have seen to date in the form of buried tar mats
and tar balls exposed by Isaac have been identified in the
isolated areas that we worked" before the storm, said Mike
Utsler, President of BP's Gulf Coast Restoration Organization,
speaking at a news conference at a New Orleans hotel. "It's not
unexpected to see this material where it's been exposed."
BP's statement shows the London-based oil giant's continued
challenge in managing the aftermath of the April 20, 2010,
explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon rig as it was drilling
the mile (1.6 km)-deep Macondo 252 well off Louisiana's coast.
The rig sank two days later.
The well spewed 4.9 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of
Mexico for 87 straight days, unleashing a torrent of oil that
fouled the shorelines of four Gulf Coast states and eclipsed the
1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska in severity.
Oil has turned up anew in areas where BP has already mounted
cleanup operations on beaches in Grand Isle, Port Fourchon,
Elmer's Island and Grand Terre, Utsler said.
Louisiana's coast was the hardest-hit by the spill, with
about 650 miles ( 1,050 km) of oiled coastline. BP responders
sprayed millions of gallons of chemical dispersants on the
spill, causing oil to sink to the bottom of the Gulf.
After hiring tens of thousands of workers and boats to scour
Louisiana's coast and waters for oil in 2010, BP is also waging
a public relations blitz in Gulf Coast states. It has purchased
radio and television commercials touting Gulf beaches and
restaurants as "open for business." In court filings, it claims
that the Gulf's ecosystem is seeing a "robust recovery" from the
spill.
"We've made tremendous progress but we're still working hard
and we're committed to that progress," Ulster said on Tuesday.
In a full-page ad in the New York Times on Monday, BP
restated its commitment to the Gulf. The ad said the company has
spent more than $23 billion on the clean-up effort and "Many
areas are reporting their best tourism seasons in years."
The U.S. government and Gulf coast states have painted a
darker post-spill picture. In a recent legal filing, the Justice
Department pointed to dolphins in Louisiana's Barataria Bay that
showed signs of severe ill health, as well as dead and dying
deep-sea coral due to the spill.
Natural resources in the Gulf "continue to suffer
significant harm from the Spill, and it is not possible at this
time to conclude that they have recovered," the Justice
Department said in an August 31 filing.
Louisiana says BP's claim of a "robust recovery" is "grossly
misleading" and points to continued heavy oiling in the state's
sensitive marshes and swamps, where 220 miles (3 54 km) o f
coastland are still oiled and oil tar balls are recovered every
week. At least four fisheries are still closed to continued oil
concentrations, the state said.
"Not only does BP oil remain uncontrolled in the nearshore
Louisiana ecosystem, but BP is executing one of the worst oil
responses in history," Louisiana Attorney General James "Buddy"
Caldwell wrote in a Sept. 7 filing.