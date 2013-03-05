By Stephanie Grace
NEW ORLEANS, March 4 BP's own investigation of
the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill ignored a phone call between BP
supervisors about a critical pressure test that was
misinterpreted with deadly consequences, a lawyer for rig owner
Transocean Ltd contended in aggressive questioning on
Monday.
As a civil trial that will determine blame for the disaster
entered its second week, Transocean lawyer Brad Brian pushed
BP's global head of safety and operational risk on why the
report did not mention that call even though investigators
mentioned it in their notes.
The report by BP Plc placed most of the blame for the
explosion and spill on Transocean, whose Deepwater Horizon rig,
under contract with BP, had been drilling a mile-deep well when
a surge of gas caused a blowout that killed 11 workers.
"I think my team's thinking was ... it was mentioned, it
wasn't in the form of consulting about it," replied Mark Bly,
the BP executive who headed the company's investigation.
The U.S. Justice Department, Gulf Coast states affected by
the spill, and other plaintiffs - all of whom are suing BP,
Transocean and other companies - argue that BP put profits over
safety in the drilling job, which was over-budget and overdue.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs have argued that had well site
leader Don Vidrine heeded concerns of onshore senior drilling
engineer Mark Hafle about that pressure test and stopped the
operation, the disaster at the Macondo well could have been
averted.
London-based BP has acknowledged that engineers
misinterpreted the results of the test, but holds both itself
and Transocean responsible for that.
Brian also questioned whether Bly and his investigative team
looked into whether BP's decisions were driven by saving time
and money. "We didn't look at that specific question," Bly said.
The trial has now entered its second week before U.S.
District Judge Carl Barbier in the first of three phases. The
first phase focuses on allocation of blame among the companies
involved.
Later on Monday, Andrew Hurst, a geology and petroleum
geology professor at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland,
testified on behalf of the plaintiffs that rock layers where
Macondo was drilled are particularly fragile because the area is
the site of the second-largest underwater landslide in the world
and was the site of an undersea earthquake in 2006.
He said the drilling operation could have left the rock so
fragile that cement pumped into it could not bind to the rock as
required.
"My opinion is that formation around the bore hole
disintegrated," Hurst testified. "I can't see how anything else
could have happened."
Under cross examination, BP attorney Matt Regan stressed
that Hurst's observations about thermal conditions and pressure
where BP drilled would apply to the vast majority of such sites,
and that many in the industry do not follow his prescribed
procedures.
He also asked Hurst whether his conclusions were based on
"Macondo specific data" or general observations. Hurst responded
that he based his opinions on science, conceding that he did not
try to "form a prognosis" for the Macondo well.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, No.
10-md-02179, in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Louisiana.