* BP shifts blame to Transocean, Halliburton
* BP says offshore rig disaster had "multiple causes"
* Halliburton handling of case "very troubling"-judge
* Judge considers sanctions over Halliburton case actions
By Kathy Finn and Braden Reddall
NEW ORLEANS/SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 BP Plc's
attempt to get a U.S. federal court to pin at least a
sizeable amount of the blame for the Deepwater Horizon disaster
on other companies may have saved it billions of dollars.
After failing to settle claims from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
spill through negotiations, the British oil company opted in
February to go to trial with plaintiffs ranging from small
businesses to the U.S. government over the damages it will face.
The decision rests with U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier,
who could issue findings on blame and the level of negligence as
early as July.
Legal experts say BP appeared to succeed in shifting some of
the blame for the disaster to rig owner Transocean Ltd
and cement provider Halliburton Co. In doing so, it may
have shaved a slice off a liability that could stretch into the
tens of billions of dollars.
BP "put their faith in the hands of the court," said Blaine
LeCesne, a tort law professor at Loyola University in New
Orleans who has followed the trial closely. "It looks like that
might have paid off."
Of course, if Barbier determines that BP was grossly
negligent then it could more than offset anything it has saved
by getting the rap for the disaster shared more broadly.
LeCesne, and two other legal experts who followed the trial
but spoke privately on the matter, believed BP had some success
in offloading blame for the worst U.S. offshore spill, which was
caused by a blowout on the Deepwater Horizon rig that killed 11
people exactly three years ago on Saturday.
During the trial last Wednesday, Transocean may have taken a
hit from BP's final witness, Andrew Mitchell, a 40-year veteran
of the offshore oil industry and now an International Safety
Management Code consultant.
Mitchell described the rig captain's response to the crisis
as "completely inadequate." That came on top of Transocean's
previous admission that its employees misinterpreted a crucial
pressure test on the well and evidence that a dead battery in
the blow-out preventer kept the device from closing the well
hole.
Transocean declined to comment on specifics of the trial,
but said it remained confident in the case it presented.
Halliburton also took some blows. Last month the company
belatedly introduced cement samples into evidence. Then this
month, Halliburton produced documents, including test results BP
lawyer Mike Brock said he would have liked to have had while
Halliburton witnesses were still on the stand.
Another document included an email in which a Halliburton
executive said their company was one of the "contributing
parties" responsible for ensuring a sound cement job.
"It's very troubling the way Halliburton has handled this
entire matter," Judge Barbier said of the documents, adding that
he was considering whether to impose sanctions in response.
Halliburton did not respond to a request for a comment.
Testimony in the first phase of the trial ended on April 17.
With an estimated 70 million pages of evidence to weigh, the
parties have 80 days to file legal briefs as Barbier considers
blame and negligence in the non-jury trial.
Phase two would determine exactly how much oil spilled so
damages can be assessed, a process due to start in September.
Legal sources say it is possible Barbier could delay announcing
his phase-one trial conclusions until after the next phase, so
total fines and penalties may not be known until 2014.
LeCesne expects BP could shoulder about 70 percent of the
blame and that Halliburton might bear a heavier share of the
rest due to testimony regarding the failure of its cement
mixture in attempts to plug the well.
"I'd say Halliburton is likely to have an equal or higher
percentage attributed to it than Transocean," LeCesne said.
BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said the evidence presented at
the trial showed BP was not grossly negligent and the accident
was the result of "multiple causes, involving multiple parties."
HISTORY LESSON
BP has been determined from the start of the oil spill to
avoid the decades of litigation that Exxon Mobil Corp
endured after the 1989 Valdez accident in Alaska. But the
complexity of BP's case meant a last-minute deal in February was
elusive, so it landed in court.
BP has already allocated $42 billion to cover clean-up,
fines and other costs. A gross negligence finding by Barbier
could add billions to the civil penalties and expose BP to
punitive damages claims. BP's liability under the U.S. Clean
Water Act alone could reach $17.5 billion if BP is found grossly
negligent. Billions more could be piled on in economic damage
claims from Gulf Coast states, while a third set of claims, for
natural resource damage, have not yet been filed.
Just in the past few days, the states of Mississippi and
Florida have filed a lawsuit against BP over the spill.
Louisiana and Alabama have been parties to the civil litigation
for two years.
While some observers think the results of the trial's first
phase will prompt a settlement of many remaining claims, LeCesne
believes the parties will continue to do battle in court. He
also thinks even if BP did reduce its share of the blame during
the trial, a very costly ruling against BP is in the cards.
"It's by no means a certainty, but I think it's more likely
than not there will be a finding of gross negligence," he said.
John Levy, a maritime and complex litigation expert at
Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads, said all the money at
stake is what made the Deepwater Horizon case special among
maritime cases.
"On smaller cases, people will just work it out," he said.
"Here, you're talking about numbers that end with the word
billion. It's worth fighting over."
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
