April 24 BP Plc said on Tuesday it is
cooperating with U.S. and other official probes into the 2010
Gulf of Mexico oil spill, in response to news that a former
engineer had been charged with trying to destroy evidence about
how much oil was being spilled.
In a statement, BP said it "had clear policies requiring
preservation of evidence in this case and has undertaken
substantial and ongoing efforts to preserve evidence."
BP declined to comment on the government's case against Kurt
Mix, who according to federal prosecutors tried to delete text
messages between him and a supervisor that included sensitive,
internal information. The London-based oil company said it will
continue to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice probe.
The amount of oil spilled is important in part because it
forms a basis for potential fines under the federal Clean Water
Act that may arise from the April 20, 2010 explosion on the
Deepwater Horizon drilling rig. An estimated 4.1 million barrels
of oil were spilled after BP's Macondo oil well ruptured.