LONDON Nov 1 Indonesia has approved in
principle a $12 billion expansion of the Tangguh Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Papua, operator BP
announced on Thursday, a project that will bring Tangguh output
into its home market for the first time.
The third Tangguh LNG train, which still requires a Final
Investment Decision (FID) from the British oil company and other
government approvals, will provide 40 percent of its output to
Indonesia's state electricity company PT.PLN.
The other two Tangguh trains currently supply China, South
Korea and other Asian countries. Production at Tanguhh began in
2009 and the third train is slated to be up and running in 2018.
The plan to expand the facility on Indonesia's easternmost
island also includes proposed delivery of gas and electricity to
nearby villages in Teluk Bintuni Regency in Papua Barat where
Tangguh is located, with first 4MW of electricity available in
January 2013.
Papua is the western half of an island that includes Papua
New Guinea. Gold, gas and copper make Papua one of the richest
areas in Indonesia and a hot destination for investment.
Resource companies like BP share the island with indigenous
communities, many of whom rely on hunting and subsistence
farming and lack access to health care and education.
A low-level insurgency for independence has simmered there
for decades.
Approval was announced during the Indonesian President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's state visit to the UK after a meeting
between the President, the British Prime Minister David Cameron,
and BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley.
Train 3 is expected to add 3.8 million tonnes per annum
(mtpa) liquefaction capacity to Tangguh, bringing total project
capacity to 11.4 mtpa.
Tangguh is operated by BP Indonesia as contractor to
Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory body BPMIGAS. BP holds a
37.16 percent interest in the project.
Other Tangguh contract partners are MI Berau B.V. (16.30
percent), CNOOC Ltd. (13.90 percent), Nippon Oil Exploration
(Berau), Ltd. (12.23 percent), KG Berau/KG Wiriagar (10.00
percent), LNG Japan Corporation (7.35 percent), and Talisman
(3.06 percent).