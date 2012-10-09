* Sale or IPO preferable to BP sellout-AAR
* Oligarchs fear Rosneft win could devalue business
* BP going ahead with its own sale plan
By Andrew Callus and Douglas Busvine
LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 9 The billionaires who co-own
Russian oil venture TNK-BP and want to buy out partner
BP have told the British company they would rather sell
their half of the $50 billion business than end up in a devalued
partnership with state-backed rival bidder Rosneft.
Notifying BP of their intention to sell, the Soviet-born
tycoons represented by the AAR consortium have also proposed an
initial public share offer (IPO) for Russia's third-largest oil
producing company, claiming that a shareholder agreement obliges
BP to consider such a plan.
"We can confirm that we have received notification from Alfa
Access Renova (AAR) of its intent to sell its share in TNK-BP,"
BP said on Tuesday, adding that it would continue with trying to
sell its own stake in the TNK-BP holding company, which has been
beset by a long series of disputes between BP and AAR.
But the latest move by the four oligarchs to open up their
own exit routes adds a new dimension to the sale process, which
analysts reckon should net BP around $25 billion, and
strengthens the hand of Rosneft as a single buyer faced with two
sellers.
AAR and Rosneft are the only known prospective bidders for
BP's stake, and AAR's right as co-owner to keep exclusive talks
open on buying the stake expires on Oct. 17.
But sources familiar with the discussions have said it is
unlikely AAR will go head-to-head with Rosneft in bidding for
BP's stake because Rosneft has more financial firepower and
better potential for gaining the all-important Kremlin backing.
"We continue to work on an offer for BP's shareholding in
TNK-BP and have no intention of selling out if we are successful
or BP decides to retain its stake," said Stan Polovets, chief
executive of AAR, which holds 50 percent of the TNK-BP holding
company on behalf of the oligarchs, Mikhail Fridman, German
Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik.
"However, this notice gives us additional flexibility
including pursuing an IPO or a disposal option which may be a
way to optimise returns for shareholders," he said in quotes
emailed by a spokesman.
AAR's fears, echoed by industry sources and analysts, are
that if BP sells to Rosneft TNK-BP's assets will have a lower
value, losing the technical expertise and international standing
that BP brings, and becoming more vulnerable to state
interference.
BP put its half of the business up for sale in June, and has
been in talks with both AAR and Rosneft.
TNK-BP is very profitable and provides a quarter of BP's oil
production, but the oligarchs and BP's chief executive Bob
Dudley, who once had to flee Russia to avoid arrest as TNK-BP's
chief executive, have long disagreed on strategy.
In the latest falling out AAR blocked an attempt by BP to
tie up with Rosneft for an Arctic exploration venture last year,
by arguing in the courts that BP was obliged to conduct all its
business in the country through TNK-BP.
BP'S CHOICE
With AAR putting its own stake up for sale, it is now
possible that BP could turn buyer rather than seller. A BP
spokesman confirmed receipt of AAR's proposal to sell on Tuesday
but declined to comment when asked whether it would make an
offer for AAR's stake.
If it does bid BP has the right to a 45-day exclusivity
period in which AAR cannot consider bids from any other
potential buyers. That would be followed by a 90-day period in
which it can talk to other buyers, but must maintain good-faith
negotiations with BP. It would be a carbon copy of that
procedure that comes to an end for BP's sale process on Oct. 17.
BP has been busy selling assets around the world to help
cover the multi-billion dollar, and as yet unsettled,
liabilities it faces for the 2010 U.S. Gulf oil spill. On
Tuesday it secured the latest of these divestments when Marathon
bought its Texas City refinery in the United States
.
But Dudley has made it clear he wants to plough some of the
proceeds of a TNK-BP sale back into Russia, and last month BP
said it wanted to buy a stake in Rosneft should a deal go
through. This gave credence to talk among investment bankers
that Rosneft's offer for TNK-BP may come partly in the form of
Rosneft stock.