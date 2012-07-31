LONDON, July 31 BP Plc will continue to
invest in oil trading despite losses in its operations in both
the first and second quarters of this year, its chief financial
officer said on Tuesday.
Brian Gilvary told reporters that BP was not worried by its
returns from trading.
"We made a small loss in the first quarter and we were just
below break-even in the second quarter," Gilvary told a
conference call following its second-quarter financial results.
"Long-term, we continue to like oil trading as an
investment," he said. "We see a long term future in trading and
continue to invest in that space."
"There is nothing in the underlying (picture) that gives us
any cause for concern," he added.
Gilvary gave no details of the trading losses or explain why
they had occurred, but said they reflected "the volatility we
are seeing". He said the company's overall results had suffered
from sharp falls in international oil prices.
BP said in its quarterly results statement on Tuesday that
the company's "supply and trading contribution has been
significantly weaker during the first half compared with a year
ago, resulting in a loss for the half year".
The company delivered the worst of a poor set of quarterly
results among top oil companies, slashing $5 billion off the
value of U.S. assets and undershooting expectations with its
operating result.
BP's shares were down 4.4 percent at 424.75 pence at 1220
GMT.