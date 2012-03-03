NEW YORK, March 2 BP PLC has reached an agreement with counsel for plaintiffs suing over the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, according to a court order on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier, who is overseeing the litigation, said in the order that the proposed terms of a class settlement would be submitted to the court for approval.

He also adjourned the first phase of the trial over the spill, which was scheduled to begin on March 5.