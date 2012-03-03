PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 2 BP PLC has reached an agreement with counsel for plaintiffs suing over the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, according to a court order on Friday.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier, who is overseeing the litigation, said in the order that the proposed terms of a class settlement would be submitted to the court for approval.
He also adjourned the first phase of the trial over the spill, which was scheduled to begin on March 5.
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.