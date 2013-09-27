* Fines may go far beyond BP's $42.4 bln in provisions
* Ruling on penalties still some months away
* Flurry of BP challenges to settlement agreement
By Terry Wade and Andrew Callus
HOUSTON/LONDON, Sept 27 BP will battle to
hold down fines that could hit $18 billion in a new phase of the
Gulf of Mexico trial that will rule on how much oil it spilled
in 2010 and judge its efforts to plug its well.
Starting on Monday in New Orleans, this second of three
phases of a trial determining responsibilities for the worst
marine pollution ever seen in the United States, could - in the
worst outcome for the British firm - land BP with a bill five
times greater than the $3.5 billion it has set aside for fines.
Its annualised earnings, based on last quarter, are running
at about $17 billion.
A first phase, which wrapped up in April, looked at dividing
blame among BP and its contractors, Transocean Ltd and
Halliburton Co, for the 2010 Macondo disaster which left
11 men dead and huge stretches of sea and coast fouled with oil.
Expected to last a month, this second part of the process
will be crucial for shareholders in estimating some of the extra
cash BP could end up paying out beyond the $42.4 billion it has
so far made provision for in its accounts to cover the clean-up,
compensation and fines.
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier, renowned for setting
a fast pace, is expected to announce his findings and penalties
after a third phase of the trial, likely next year.
Much depends on how the court rules on a dispute between BP
and the U.S. government over how many million barrels of oil
were actually spilled, and on just how culpable BP was in
failing to stop it for 87 days.
BP shares have lost a third of their value since the
disaster, as the company hived off $39 billion of assets that
generated $5 billion a year in cashflow - or about a fifth of
its earning power - before 2010.
Once the world's second ranked oil company by asset value,
it is now the fifth.
"Until the court case is over, the potential upside on asset
value is a waste of time," said Malcolm Graham-Wood, an analyst
at investment bank VSA Capital. "Other investments in the sector
offer greater certainty of operating results, vastly better
management - and a better ability to sleep at night."
POLLUTION FINES
BP says 3.26 million barrels leaked from the well during the
nearly three months it took to cap the blowout at the Deepwater
Horizon rig; the U.S. government says it was 4.9 million. Both
those totals include 810,000 barrels that were collected during
clean-up and which Barbier has agreed to exclude.
This month, BP's lawyers questioned the government's figure.
"United States experts employ unproven methods that require
significant assumptions and extrapolations in lieu of ...
available data and other evidence," they said in a filing.
They have also sought to convince Barbier that if the
company is to be found guilty, it should amount to only
"negligence" and not "gross negligence" - a crucial distinction
since the latter carries much higher maximum penalties.
Under the Clean Water Act, negligence can be punished with a
maximum fine of $1,100 for each barrel of oil spilled; a gross
negligence verdict carries a potential $4,300 per barrel fine.
If the court judged the spill to have been 4.09 million
barrels - the government estimate less oil recovered - the price
of negligence could reach $4.5 billion. Gross negligence, in the
costliest scenario, could run to $17.6 billion.
BP has only $3.5 billion set aside in its provision - almost
all of which is already accounted for by this and other costs.
Even after the Clean Water Act fines are set, BP may face
other bills from a lengthy Natural Resources Damage Assessment -
which could require BP to carry out or fund environmental
restoration work in the Gulf - as well as other claims.
This week, researchers from University of Nevada-Reno, Texas
A&M and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said
in the online scientific journal PLoS One that the muddy
deep-sea ecosystem could take decades to recover.
Jason Ryan, a BP press officer, criticised that study: "The
paper provides no data to support a claim that it could take
decades for these deep sea species to recover," he said.
"In fact, the researchers acknowledge that little is known
about recovery rates of these communities following an event
such as this."
CHALLENGES, ADVERTS
Another part of the $42.4 billion charge includes a
settlement agreement reached last year with the Plaintiffs'
Steering Committee (PSC) - an uncapped system funded by BP that
pays out money to tens of thousands of people and business which
filed claims saying the spill hurt their livelihoods.
The cost of that deal was estimated at $7.8 billion but BP
has revised it upwards to $9.6 billion and has complained that
the settlement administrator is paying out far more generously
than he was meant to in compensating the likes of fishermen,
hoteliers and others making a living along the Gulf coast.
BP has filed challenges to the settlement both to Barbier
and in a higher court - so far without success.
Once Britain's biggest company and still a major contributor
to institutional dividend income, it has also filed a lawsuit
against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA has
banned it from bidding for new federal fuel contracts or new
Gulf of Mexico drilling licences. Despite the Macondo spill, BP
is still the biggest single holder of licences in the Gulf.
The EPA imposed the measure a year ago after BP pleaded
guilty to criminal charges, citing the company's "lack of
business integrity" after the fatal accident.
BP has filed more than a dozen motions and appeals all told.
"We are digging in and are well prepared for the long haul
on legal matters," Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in July.
A flurry of filings by the company - along with newspaper
adverts criticising the high costs of the settlement agreement
and television commercials urging tourists to return to the Gulf
coast for fishing and birdwatching have irked environmentalists.
"They are softening the beachheads for appeals down the
road," said David Yarnold, president of the National Audubon
Society, a wildlife conservation group. "And trying to buy
American public opinion and avoid paying for what they broke."
He said it would take decades for scientists to fully gauge
the impact of the spill on fish and wildlife.
"BP's happy-talk commercials make it sound like it's all
taken care of," Yarnold said. "And it's not."
A BP representative did not comment when asked about its
legal strategy and ads.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
