By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Dec 18 An engineer charged with
obstructing justice in connection with the 2010 BP well blowout
in the Gulf of Mexico was found guilty on one count by a federal
jury on Wednesday, officials said.
Former BP Plc employee Kurt Mix, 52, had faced two
counts of obstruction for deleting hundreds of messages he
exchanged with his supervisor and a contractor in the weeks
after the spill.
He was part of a team that scrambled to find a way to plug
the Macondo well and figure out how much oil was leaking into
the sea in what became the worst offshore disaster in U.S.
history.