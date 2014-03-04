BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
LONDON, March 4 Oil major BP plans no major fresh turnarounds for its U.S. Whiting refinery any time soon, the head of the firm's downstream division, Iain Conn, told an investor conference.
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
* Mortgage Cadence - Reached agreement to license FirstClose's proprietary integration hub software platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: