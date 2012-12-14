Dec 14 BP Plc said on Friday there would be "no impact" on the completion date of its multi-billion dollar Whiting, Indiana, refinery upgrade project from damages it claimed in a lawsuit against contractors at the plant.

A lawsuit filed in federal court alleged defective fireproofing and negligence, arguing that contractor work had caused rust damage to structural steel at the upgrade. Claimed damages in the lawsuit include some for "loss of use."

"BP is not aware of any safety concerns or structural integrity issues caused by the fireproofing material, which is the subject of its lawsuit against the defendants," a BP spokesman said in an email.

"Nor do we expect our remediation efforts to interfere with or delay our commissioning schedule for the modernization project at the refinery."