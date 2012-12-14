Dec 14 BP Plc said on Friday there would
be "no impact"
on the completion date of its multi-billion dollar Whiting,
Indiana, refinery upgrade project from damages it claimed in a
lawsuit against contractors at the plant.
A lawsuit filed in federal court alleged defective
fireproofing and negligence, arguing that contractor work had
caused rust damage to structural steel at the upgrade. Claimed
damages in the lawsuit include some for "loss of use."
"BP is not aware of any safety concerns or structural
integrity issues caused by the fireproofing material, which is
the subject of its lawsuit against the defendants," a BP
spokesman said in an email.
"Nor do we expect our remediation efforts to interfere with
or delay our commissioning schedule for the modernization
project at the refinery."