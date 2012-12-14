* Indiana crude unit restart pushed back to April/May
* Delay will prolong Midwest crude glut, weigh on prices
* BP says overall $4 bln project still on track for H2
* No delays as a result of lawsuit over flawed
fireproofing-BP
Dec 14 A $4 billion project to upgrade BP Plc's
337,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery
hit unexpected snags this month, including a more than one-month
delay in restarting its biggest crude oil unit and a lawsuit
against contractors.
BP has pushed back the start-up date of its revamped 260,000
bpd sour crude unit by 30 to 45 days until mid-April, industry
intelligence group IIR Energy reported.
Specialty newswire Energy News Today also reported the
delay, saying the unit would now be restarted in May instead of
March.
Both reports also said that the postponed restart of the
unit, which was shut in early November for an overhaul initially
expected to take just three or four months, would also push back
the commissioning of a new 120,000 bpd coker unit that is key to
BP's plan to process more cheap, Canadian sour crude.
The delays will depress demand for Canadian crude in the
mid-continent area, prolonging a supply glut and weighing
heavily on benchmark U.S. crude as production from North Dakota
and Canada expands more quickly than the new pipelines that are
set to deliver it to Gulf Coast refiners.
Canada's benchmark heavy crude oil differentials tumbled
this week to their lowest in five years, putting local prices at
under $50 a barrel -- a point that could begin to force oil
companies to consider paring investment or cutting back output.
"This is bearish for WTI," says Amrita Sen, chief oil
analyst at Energy Aspects in London.
"It looks like the glut around Cushing is now going to last
at least another quarter, which is no help at all for Canadian
or inland producers in the United States, some of whom are
already suffering from cash flow issues."
BP declined to comment on the timeline for individual units,
but said the overall project at the Whiting refinery remained on
track.
"The project to convert the Whiting refinery to sour crude
is on schedule for completion in the second half of 2013. The
project is 80 percent complete," BP spokesman Scott Dean said.
IIR said that the revamped Pipestill 12 crude distillation
unit would be running sweet crude until the completion of the
coker, which could require up to a month of testing after the
CDU is finished. ENT said the coker would start up in August.
Both said the overall project timeline was unchanged.
CONTRACTOR LAWSUIT
BP filed a lawsuit in federal court last week against a
handful of its contractors that alleges defective fireproofing
and negligence, including damage claims for "loss of use." The
IIR and ENT reports made no mention of the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, in the U.S. District Court, Northern District
of Indiana, alleges that some of the thousands of tons of new
structural steel that was required for the overhaul was coated
with a fireproofing material called Pyrocrete 241, which was
"degrading prematurely and causing damage to BP's property."
BP said it was not aware of "any safety concerns or
structural integrity issues" as a result of the fireproofing
material. The company said it did not expect the remediation
efforts to delay the commissioning schedule.
The Brent/WTI spread, seen as a gauge for the glut of crude
trapped in the U.S. Midwest, widened on Friday by 40 cents to
$16 a barrel for next June as traders priced in an
extended period of reduced demand, although it was still
stronger than mid-November when it stood at around $18.
And although the Whiting delay should not affect near-term
demand, Western Canada Select heavy blend for January delivery
slumped this week to $42 per barrel under WTI, according to
Shorcan Energy Brokers, the lowest in five years. A week ago,
WCS sold for $32.75 under the benchmark.
Though the spread typically widens in the winter,
limitations on the Enbridge Inc pipeline system, which
carries the bulk of Canada's oil exports to the United States,
and the planned opening of Imperial Oil Ltd's Kearl oil
sands project, which will produce 110,000 bpd of pipeline-ready
bitumen, have weighed on prices.