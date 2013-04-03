LONDON, April 3 BP has put its U.S. wind
farm operation, one of the largest in the country, up for sale,
marking the continued retreat of big oil companies from
renewable energy investments while oil and gas projects offer
them better returns.
The British oil company has already sold or earmarked for
sale some $38 billion worth of assets, partly to raise funds to
pay for its 2010 U.S. oil spill liabilities, but also to
reposition itself as a smaller, leaner company with an emphasis
on high-margin oil production and exploration. Reports said the
sale could raise a further $1.5 billion.
BP would not put a value on any sale, but said in a
statement it expected "attractive offers" for the assets. They
include interests in 16 operating wind farms in nine states with
a combined generating capacity of around 2,600 megawatts of
renewable power, as well as a portfolio of projects in various
stages of development.
Over a decade ago, big oil companies including BP and Shell
began to ramp up investment in renewable energy. But the
uncertain outlook for government subsidies and prices in solar,
wind and other clean energy areas, along with the re-emergence
of strong prices for oil and opportunities to develop large gas
fields, have since distracted their attention.
BP, which under former chief executive John Browne once
named itself "Beyond Petroleum", still has a substantial
interest in Brazilian biofuels, but has invested only about $1
billion a year in renewables since 2005 from a total capital
spending budget of well over $20 billion annually. It has no
specific investment plans for the sector in the years ahead.