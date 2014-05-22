TAIPEI May 22 British Petroleum and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have
shown interest in raising money in Taiwan via selling yuan
bonds, the over-the-counter Gretai Stock Exchange said on
Thursday.
The two European financial institutions expressed their
interest during meetings with the head of the exchange in
London, the exchange said in a statement.
Taiwan has ambitions to promote itself as an offshore yuan
center, competing with rival financial centres Hong Kong and
London.
Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, three other major mainland banks and Deutsche
Bank all issued yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan last
year.
(Reporting by Roger Tung and Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)