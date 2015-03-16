MADRID, March 16 The Andorran authorities have passed a decree to allow Banca Privada d'Andorra's (BPA) new management to control fund withdrawals and other financial transactions more tightly, the official journal of the principality showed on Monday.

The decree aims to preserve the stability of the banking system and reduce the systemic risk created by a potential case of money laundering at the lender, the government said. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)