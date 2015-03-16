* Andorra says banking system under stress
* It moves to halt withdrawals from tarnished bank BPA
* Spanish BPA unit, Banco Madrid, files for bankruptcy
(Adds details on impact of Banco Madrid bankruptcy for
depositors)
By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, March 16 State-appointed managers at
Andorra's Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA) have capped cash
withdrawals in an attempt to contain the damage from U.S.
allegations the bank laundered money for international criminal
gangs.
The scandal - which has also spread to neighbouring Spain,
where BPA's Spanish unit Banco Madrid filed for bankruptcy on
Monday - is a blow for the mountainous principality, which
relies heavily on financial services.
Standard & Poor's (S&P) has said the problems at BPA - a
lender which it said represented about a fifth of all assets and
liabilities in the Andorran banking system - could strain
national finances.
Andorra took control of the bank after the U.S. Department
of the Treasury described it last week as an "easy vehicle" for
criminal gangs in Russia, China and Venezuela to funnel profits.
S&P has since cut Andorra's sovereign rating one notch to
two levels above junk, while BPA could lose its ability to
operate with U.S. counterparties due to the allegations.
The chief executive of the bank, who was suspended along
with the rest of the board last week, was arrested at the
weekend on suspicion of money laundering.
BPA's provisional administrators have imposed a limit on
cash withdrawals from ATM machines of 2,500 euros per week per
account, and limited national and international transfers.
The principality's finance minister said on Monday the
banking system was under stress but he insisted the scandal at
BPA was an isolated case.
"Andorra has initiated a transformation process and is
committed with transparency, international standards of exchange
of information and the fight against money laundering ... to
preserve our position as a world-class financial centre," Jordi
Cinca told Andorran television.
Andorran banks have expanded at a breakneck rate in recent
years, increasing their assets under management by nearly
two-thirds in the five-year period to 2013, and spreading to a
wide array of places, including Spain, the United States,
Mexico, Dubai and Brazil.
The sector's assets under management are 17 times the size
of the local economy and S&P has said the central government
would not be able to provide enough financial support to BPA if
it was required.
SPANISH BANK HIT
Andorran banks have no direct access to European Central
Bank (ECB) facilities from their head offices, however they
could access ECB funding through subsidiaries in the euro zone
if those units had eligible collateral to park with the ECB.
Banco Madrid, one of BPA's subsidiaries, will begin
bankruptcy proceedings after customers rushed to empty accounts
in the wake of the U.S. allegations.
The firm, which focused on private banking, had about 6
billion euros ($6.3 billion) of assets under management before
the allegations, and 15,000 clients with deposits.
Deposits of up to 100,000 euros per client will be
guaranteed, and the Bank of Spain said fewer than 500 clients
had more than that amount held at Banco Madrid.
The cost for Spain's deposit guarantee fund, which has about
3.7 billion euros in firepower, will be under 500 million euros,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
Spain's stock market regulator CNMV also said it had
suspended reimbursement of investment funds managed by Banco
Madrid.
The U.S. allegations include that BPA facilitated the
movement of $4.2 billion in transfers related to Venezuelan
money laundering.
American officials said BPA's alleged money laundering
occurred largely through its Andorran headquarters. But Spain's
anti-corruption prosecutor is looking into whether similar
activity occurred at its unit there, a judicial source told
Reuters.
As well as looking into Chinese and Russian links, the
anti-corruption prosecutor has tracked down about 20 names of
former Spanish politicians who might be involved in financial
wrongdoings with Banco Madrid, the source said.
($1 = 0.9492 euros)
(Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Keith Weir and Pravin
Char)