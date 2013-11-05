BRIEF-Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 mln - CNBC
* Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 million- CNBC, citing sources
Nov 5 BP Capital Markets plc on Tuesday sold C$450 million ($429 million) of seven-year medium term notes in a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.497 percent notes, due Nov. 9, 2020, were priced at par to yield 134 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the joint bookrunning managers of the sale.
* Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 million- CNBC, citing sources
MILAN, March 27 U.S. private equity fund Elliott has rescued former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's deal to sell soccer club AC Milan, throwing a financing lifeline to Chinese investors who were struggling to complete the transaction.
* Private placement of bonds for an amount of maximum 80 million euros ($87 million)