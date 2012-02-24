PARIS Feb 24 French bank BPCE, parent of investment bank Natixis, does not plan to take part in a fresh round of long-term funding offered by the European Central Bank to bolster liquidity in the banking sector during the euro zone debt crisis, its head said.

"We won't need to use the next tender at all," BPCE Chief Executive Francois Perol told BFM radio on Friday.

The ECB injected 489 billion euros ($651 billion) in a first tender of three-year funds on Dec. 21, in which BPCE took part, as the debt crisis has restricted banks' access to traditional funding markets. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)