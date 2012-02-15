PARIS Feb 15 French cooperative banking group BPCE on Wednesday said it has sold its 24.5 percent stake in Austrian bank Volksbank's eastern European arm to Russian banking group Sberbank as part of its strategy to refocus on priority growth areas.

The deal also supports the group's financial targets in terms of capital adequacy and liquidity, BPCE said.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)