* Focus on cost cuts, cross-selling within group
* Natixis ROE target of 12 pct by 2017
* First of big French banks to outline new strategy
* Plans IPO of Coface unit in first half of 2014 -CEO
By Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Nov 13 BPCE, parent of French investment
bank Natixis, said it aims to nearly double its annual
net profit by 2017 under a strategic plan designed to offset a
weak economy and tougher regulation.
Confirming what sources with knowledge of the strategy had
told Reuters on Nov. 8, BPCE said the plan will include 900
million euros in cost cuts over the next four years.
The project set out by Chief Executive Francois Perol -
parachuted in by former President Nicolas Sarkozy to prevent
Natixis collapsing during the financial crisis - also envisages
870 million in extra revenue from cross-selling products.
The lender told a news conference it expects those targets
will enable it to lift net profit to more than 4 billion euros
($5.4 billion) by 2017, from 2.15 billion last year, excluding
any revaluation of its own debt.
Asset sales may also be on the cards: the bank plans to list
its credit-insurance subsidiary Coface on the stock market in
the first half of 2014 "if market conditions allow", Perol told
Reuters by telephone.
Retail-focused BPCE is the first of France's big banks to
give a strategic plan in the wake of the euro zone crisis and
tougher curbs on risk-taking under the Basel III regime.
The bank is looking to further integrate Natixis into its
network of 8,000 branches across France - partly by selling
Natixis insurance products - while at the same time cutting
hundreds of jobs across several investment-banking lines.
BPCE said Natixis would have a return on equity (ROE) of 12
percent from its core businesses by 2017 and derive more than
half of its core revenue from markets outside France.
Natixis said in a separate statement it expected to achieve
net revenue of more than 8 billion euros from its three core
businesses in 2017 - compared with a pro forma net revenue of
6.94 billion in 2012 - and would bring down its cost-to-income
ratio to around 65 percent versus 71.2 percent in 2012.
It also projected a Basel III core Tier 1 ratio of between
9.5 and 10.5 percent, versus 9.9 percent as of Sept. 30, 2013,
and a return on tangible equity - which strips out intangible
assets such as goodwill - of between 11.5 and 13 percent, up
from 8.5 percent last year.
Natixis also said it was aiming for 75 billion euros in new
net inflows by the end of 2017, mainly generated in
international markets.
The bank is due to present its strategy to investors on
Thursday.
CAPITAL BASE
Larger rival Societe Generale, which itself is in
the early stages of a multi-year cost-cutting plan, has said it
is targeting an ROE of 10 percent at end-2015.
BPCE said it aimed to strengthen its capital base while
boosting profits, with a core Tier 1 ratio target of above 12
percent by end-2017. Its liquidity coverage ratio - which tracks
banks' ability to survive market shocks of up to a month unaided
- is expected to be above 100 percent by January 2015.
Despite replenishing their balance sheets for years after
the crisis, French banks and peers across Europe remain under
pressure to find new ways of doing business as new global
legislation curbs risk-taking and ramps up costs.
Rivals BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole are all due to present new strategic plans in
2014. SocGen and Credit Agricole last week announced an asset
swap designed to help narrow their business focus.
The fragile outlook for French banks' home market, where
unemployment is stuck at 11 percent, was reinforced on Friday
when ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut France's sovereign
credit rating by one notch to AA from AA+.
Under the leadership of Perol, Natixis has slashed its
balance sheet and focused more on earning fees from stock and
debt issuance than risky trading.
Unlisted BPCE has already taken steps to better integrate
Natixis, putting the listed subsidiary in control of the group's
insurance business, and sources told Reuters it would work on
developing products to cross-sell with BPCE.
However, despite restructuring efforts which have boosted
the bank's capital strength and driven Natixis shares up more
than 100 percent this year, some analysts say cost cuts are
needed in investment banking and asset management to improve
returns.
Natixis has already laid out plans to cut 700 jobs across
several investment banking business lines.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
