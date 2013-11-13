PARIS Nov 13 BPCE, the parent group of French
investment bank Natixis, said it aimed for a net
profit above 4 billion euros ($5.37 billion) by 2017 as part of
a new strategic plan designed to offset a weak economy and
tougher regulation.
The plan, announced to journalists on Wednesday after
Reuters reported it on Nov. 8, also includes a target of 900
million euros in cost cuts over the next four years and 795
million euros in extra revenue from cross-selling.
Retail-focused BPCE is the first of France's big banks to
give a strategic plan in the wake of the eurozone crisis and
tougher curbs on risk-taking under the Basel III regime.
The bank is looking to further integrate Natixis into its
network of 8,000 branches across France - particularly via
insurance products - while at the same time cutting hundreds of
jobs across several investment-banking lines to save costs.
