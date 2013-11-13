PARIS Nov 13 Natixis is targeting net
revenue of more than 8 billion euros ($10.8 billion) from its
three core businesses in 2017, the French investment bank said
in a statement on Wednesday.
The company is aiming for 75 billion euros in new net
inflows by the end of 2017, mainly generated in international
markets, it added.
Natixis said it was also targeting a 2017 cost-income ratio
of around 65 percent and ROTE (return on tangible equity) of
between 11.5 and 13 percent.
The bank said it planned to "accentuate the development and
internationalisation of the businesses" with more than 50
percent of net revenue by the end of 2017.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)