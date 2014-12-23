BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
PARIS Dec 23 French bank Groupe BPCE said it agreed on Tuesday to sell 3 percent of Nexity to an investment vehicle called NewPort SAS controlled by the real estate company's executives.
The stake will be sold at 30.00 euros per share, BPCE said in a statement. The stock closed earlier on Tuesday at 32.115 euros and has risen 11 percent in the last six days.
"This disposal forms part of the implementation by Groupe BPCE of its strategic plan, aiming at reducing or disposing of its parts in its non-core assets," BPCE said.
After the transaction, BPCE will still hold 33.4 percent of Nexity, the bank added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.