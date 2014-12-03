PARIS Dec 3 BPCE, France's second-biggest
retail bank, said on Wednesday it had sold a 4 percent stake in
French real estate group Nexity via a share placement
on the market, raising 65.34 million euros ($80.85 million).
The 2.2 million shares were placed through an accelerated
bookbuilding at a price range of 29.70 euros, or a 4.2 percent
discount to Nexity's closing price of 31 euros on Dec. 2.
Following the placement, BPCE will still own 36.5 percent of
Nexity, BPCE said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8082 euros)
