PARIS Feb 7 The supervisory board of BPCE, France's second-biggest retail lender, confirmed that Chief Executive Francois Perol had been put under investigation to determine if his nomination to head the group in 2009 represented a conflict of interest.

"The supervisory board took note of this information and wanted to testify unanimously its confidence in Francois Perol," BPCE said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)