BRIEF-Kenedix Retail Reit acquires trusted beneficial rights of 6 properties for 18,821 mln yen
* Says it has acquired the trusted beneficial rights of 6 properties for 18,821 million yen on April 19
PARIS Feb 7 The supervisory board of BPCE, France's second-biggest retail lender, confirmed that Chief Executive Francois Perol had been put under investigation to determine if his nomination to head the group in 2009 represented a conflict of interest.
"The supervisory board took note of this information and wanted to testify unanimously its confidence in Francois Perol," BPCE said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton as corporate auditor for 2017 to replace Ruihua Certified Public Accountants