PARIS Nov 7 French state prosecutors are seeking trial for Francois Perol, chairman of BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, who was put under judicial investigation to determine if his nomination to head the group in 2009 represented a conflict of interest.

The French prosecutors office said on Friday Perol risks two years' imprisonment and 30,000 euros (37,119 US dollar) fine. It is now up to the investigating judge to decide whether or not to send Perol, who worked for former president Nicolas Sarkozy before being appointed to the bank, to trial.

BPCE spokeswoman declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.8082 euro) (Reporting by Chine Labbe, additional reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Maya Nicolaeva; Editing by Brian Love)