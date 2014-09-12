SINGAPORE, Sept 12 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has offered its first Euro III diesel cargoes for export, as domestic inventory stands at high levels due to weak demand, trade sources said on Friday.

The state-owned company has offered three cargoes of 35,000 tonnes each of 350 ppm sulphur diesel for loading from Mumbai and Kochi, a tender document showed.

One cargo is to be loaded from Mumbai over Oct. 10 to 12 and one from Kochi over Oct. 14 to 16. The third cargo can be loaded from either Kochi or Mumbai in October, according to the document. The tender will close on Sept. 15 and is valid until Sept. 17.

BPCL only exports high sulphur gasoil occasionally when there is a unit maintenance.

"The refinery is holding high stocks, so thought of trying this out," a source close to the matter said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)