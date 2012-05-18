SINGAPORE May 18 Oman Trading International (OTI) has sold what could be its first diesel cargo into India, as the company looks to expand its trading activities into Asia, industry sources said on Friday.

OTI was awarded a tender by India's Bharat Petroleum Corp to sell a combination cargo of 15,000 tonnes of 340 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur gasoil and 15,000 tonnes of 45 ppm sulphur gasoil.

BPCL paid a premium of $6.50 a barrel over Middle East quotes for the cargo which is to be delivered into Kandla over May 28-30, traders said.

OTI is a joint venture between Oman Oil company and Vitol and leases storage space in the port of Sohar, a deep-sea port in the Sultanate of Oman. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)