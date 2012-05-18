* First diesel cargo sold to India's BPCL
* Company rarely trades in diesel cargoes
* Oman planning to boost capacity of refinery by 2016
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, May 18 Oman Trading International
(OTI) has sold what could be its first diesel cargo into India,
as the company looks to expand its trading activities into Asia,
industry sources said on Friday.
The company, which is a joint venture between state-owned
Oman Oil Company and Swiss-based trader Vitol, was set up in
2006 but has only in recent years been seen active in the spot
market for oil products, traders said.
OTI has in the past supplied the occasional jet fuel cargoes
to Pakistan and kerosene cargoes to India, but this is the first
time the company was seen to be supplying diesel into India,
they added.
"They're mainly seen as a buyer of gasoline and occasional
seller of jet fuel, but I've hardly seen them being active in
diesel," said a Singapore-based trader.
OTI was awarded a tender by India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
for a combination cargo of 15,000 tonnes of 340
parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur diesel and 15,000 tonnes of 45
ppm sulphur diesel.
BPCL paid a premium of $6.50 a barrel over Middle East
quotes for the cargo, which is to be delivered into Kandla over
May 28-30, traders said.
"Oman Trading last sold a kerosene cargo to BPCL in March or
April 2011, but has not sold any diesel cargoes to the company,"
said one of the sources familiar with the matter.
OTI has around 200,000 cubic metres of storage for light and
middle distillates out of a total 1.285 million cubic metres of
oil storage in the Port of Sohar, a deep-sea port in the
Sultanate of Oman.
The company is the trading arm of Oman Oil Refineries and
Petroleum Industries Company which operates the 116,000
barrels-per-day Sohar refinery, which has also been operational
since 2006.
"OTI has one of the only low sulphur diesel streams out of
Sohar, so this puts them in the privileged position for India
which uses the low sulphur 350 ppm and 50 ppm specification,"
said a trader based in the Middle East.
Middle East refiners mainly produce and market the medium
sulphur 500 ppm sulphur diesel which is the grade most
frequently used by countries across the Gulf region.
Better freight economics from the Middle East to the west
coast of India could also have provided an incentive for the
company to participate in the tender, another trader said.
"At the levels that got done for the tender, it looks good
for both the buyer and also for the seller as the freight is
cheaper from the Middle East compared with from Singapore," he
added.
Oman plans to boost capacity at its Sohar refinery by up to
50 percent by 2016 to satisfy its own rapidly rising fuel
demand.
According to the company website, OTI manages 4 million
tonnes of petroleum products imports and exports every year,
including feedstocks and blend components.
With its headquarters in Dubai, OTI also has offices in Oman
and Singapore and plans to expand to Europe and the United
States, the website states.