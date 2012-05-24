Motorcyclists crowd a fuel station to fill up on petrol in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI State-run oil companies rallied after the government allowed them to raise the prices of petrol, though the action was more mixed for auto stocks.

BPCL gained 3 percent, HPCL added 2.3 percent, while IOC (IOC.NS) advanced 2.7 percent.

The impact on auto stocks was more mixed given the proportion of petrol and diesel vehicle sales are different per company.

Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) shares fell 2.6 percent, while two wheeler makers Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) fell 1.5 percent and Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) lost 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)