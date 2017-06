SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (IFR) - State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp is planning an INR10bn (USD18m) bond sale soon. The tenor is likely to be three to five years, reckoned bankers who are aware of the sale.

Crisil yesterday assigned an AAA rating to the bonds. The company may be calling for bids on Monday (September 17) so that the issue is wrapped up next week itself.