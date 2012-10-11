* Expansion projects headed for completion by December 2015
* Diesel quality to improve after expansion project
* Fewer naphtha exports expected from the refinery
By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 India's second largest
refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), will complete
expansion projects costing more than $3 billion at two
refineries by 2015, as it moves to boost output and upgrade fuel
quality, a senior company official said.
Diesel demand in India has jumped after the government held
the price of the fuel steady despite raising that of gasoline,
prompting drivers to switch. Diesel-powered vehicles made up
more than 40 per cent of sales of new cars in the year to March
2012, or double their share from the prior year.
India's diesel demand has jumped by 10.8 percent in the five
months since the new financial year started in April, R K Mehra,
state-run BPCL's executive director of international trade,
shipping and risk management told Reuters in an interview.
A delayed monsoon season has also increased diesel demand
from the transportation and agricultural sectors for those
months, he said. Heavy monsoon rains, which usually run from
July to September, trim demand for the diesel used to pump water
from wells for irrigation during the dry season.
"The factors are conducive for good growth," added Mehra,
who was speaking late on Tuesday. "Many cars are using diesel
because of the disparity in petrol prices."
For example, diesel is about 25 percent cheaper than
gasoline in Mumbai. "Diesel is the cheapest fuel in India,"
Mehra said.
Diesel accounts for more than 40 percent of India's
consumption of refined fuel.
The government subsidises the fuel mainly to benefit farmers
but the wide gap with petrol prices has caused 'dieselisation'
of the economy, with diesel variants of popular automobile
models targeted at price-conscious middle-class consumers.
In September, the Indian government raised the price of
heavily subsidised diesel, but demand for the fuel is not likely
to ease in the long term as it is still cheaper than petrol.
EXPANSION PLANS
To capture this growth, BPCL plans to spend $2.6 billion at
the Kochi refinery to raise its crude processing capacity by 63
percent to 15.5 million tonnes per year (tpy) or 310,000 barrels
per day (bpd) from 190,000 bpd in December 2015, Mehra said.
New units at the site include a 10.5 million tpy crude
distillation unit, a 2.2 million tpy fluid catalytic cracker
(FCC) unit, a 4.3 million tpy diesel hydrotreater, a 3 million
tpy vacuum gasoil hydrotreater and a 3.84 million tpy delayed
coker.
It will also export less naphtha as it diverts the product
to a new petrochemical unit as part of the projects.
BPCL is set to partner with South Korea's petrochemical
firm, LG Chemicals, to build the FCC unit at Kochi which will
produce about 2.15 million tonnes of propylene annually.
At BPCL's 240,000-bpd refinery in Mumbai, the firm is
building a new 1.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) continuous
catalyst regeneration (CCR) plant and a naphtha hydrotreater to
produce more gasoline.
This is expected to divert some of BPCL's spot naphtha
export cargoes to its domestic plant.
While it is unclear by how much BPCL's naphtha exports will
fall, India is Asia's key spot naphtha exporter, so any
reduction is likely to have an impact on the market. BPCL
currently exports about 1.99 million tonnes of naphtha a year.
A hydrocracker at the same site will be revamped to 2
million tpy from 1.75 million tpy to produce higher quality
diesel to meet the emissions guidelines known as the Euro III
and Euro IV specifications.
"We want to improve the quality of diesel," Mehra said.
In Mumbai, a separate project to replace one older CDU with
a new 6 million tpy unit will be completed by the end of 2014.
The two projects cost a total of 32.4 billion rupees ($612
million).
BPCL owns majority stakes in two other refineries -- a
120,000 bpd plant at Bina in central India and a 60,000 bpd
facility in northeast Assam.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)