NEW DELHI, July 13 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd plans to expand its Bina oil refinery in the central part of the country by 30 percent to 156,000 barrels per day at a cost of about $472 million, its chairman S. Varadarajan told Reuters on Monday.

The expansion of the refinery, operated by a joint venture of BPCL and state-owned Oman Oil Co in the state Madhya Pradesh, will be completed by 2018, he said.

Oman Oil, which has a minority stake in the venture, is not participating in the 30 billion rupees expansion as of now, Varadarajan said.

($1 = 63.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)