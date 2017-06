May 30 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise). March 2017 March 2016 Profit 18.42 21.16 Total Income 666.86 537.04 Source text: bit.ly/2rhcQiD NOTE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a state-controlled oil and gas company (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)