Bangladesh's exports in May rise 1.4 pct y/y
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.
