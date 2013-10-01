(Adds background on Spanish banks, analyst views on Popular
capital)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol will test
investor appetite for Additional Tier 1 debt from Spain's
second-tier banks with a new contingent convertible capital
(CoCo) issue announced on Tuesday.
At a time when rising bad debts are adding to woes in one of
the eurozone's struggling economies, BPE is planning a
EUR500m issue that will count as Additional Tier 1 capital.
If the trade is successful, it will show that even Europe's
weaker banks can meet increasingly stringent capital
requirements under the Basel III framework.
Banks will have to have a minimum 8% total capital under
Basel III, of which 4.5% is Common Equity Tier 1, 1.5%
Additional Tier 1 and 2% Tier 2.
Additional Tier 1 can also be used to help lift the leverage
ratio of banks, as regulators set strict rules to cap risk.
The CoCo market has so far been dominated by systematically
important financial institutions such as Credit Suisse or
Barclays - not weaker credits such as BPE.
"We have had a meeting with investors whom we wall-crossed
over the last week and felt there was enough momentum behind the
trade," said a source close to the deal.
Another banker said that while the transaction could come as
early as this week, it could be pushed into next week.
"There is not much Additional Tier 1 out there, and this
will only be EUR500m and will be the first of its type in euros.
And we have spoken to accounts who said that for the right
price, they will buy," the banker said.
Investors have faced volatile markets this week amid
political turmoil in Italy and the United States, but Spain has
so far escaped unscathed with 10-year yields dropping to 4.18%
Tuesday from 4.44% on Monday.
Spanish banks are recovering from a financial crisis
triggered by a 2008 property crash, which left some with gaping
capital holes last year after the government enforced writedowns
on real estate holdings.
Some had to be bailed out by the state, while others like
Popular escaped such aid but had to turn to the market. The bank
raised EUR2.5bn in a capital hike last year. But it is still
rated below investment-grade at Ba3/BB-/BB+ at the senior level.
The new CoCo issue will be unrated.
Popular ended the second quarter of this year with a core
capital ratio under of 10.28%, comfortably above a minimal
European Banking Authority requirement of 9%, while its Tier 1
ratio was 10.46%.
Like its peers, BPE has been hit by a rise in soured loans
to households and companies, forcing it to keep stumping up
provisions against debt losses, while margins suffered due to a
recession amid low interest rates.
Spanish banks also face a struggle with the stricter Basel
III rules to be phased in next year, which could wipe out large
parts of their capital made up of deferred tax assets - assets
deriving from losses that can be offset against future tax bills
- unless Spain's government converts some of these into tax
credits that would still count.
While some analysts believe Popular is not currently short
of capital, researchers at Goldman Sachs, who recently ran their
own stress tests on Spanish banks and their property exposures,
estimated that Popular could have a EUR3.7bn capital shortfall
under EBA requirements.
A banker on the deal explained that a desire to
pre-emptively strengthen its credit - and meet its Tier 1 bucket
requirement - was the rationale behind the new offering.
CHANGING DYNAMICS
The transaction is the second Additional Tier 1 CoCo to come
out of Spain. The previous deal was BBVA's USD1.5bn perpetual
non-call five-year deal in May this year. BBVA chose the dollar
Reg S market as it was the deepest sector, while the bank's
national champion status and geographic diversity made it a much
easier sell than BPE will be.
That transaction attracted strong demand from European
investors despite being in dollars.
The high-beta nature of BBVA's bonds means that trading has
been volatile. They were quoted as high as 9.4% earlier this
week, having priced at 9% although they have retraced some of
those losses and were quoted at 8.9% today.
The differential between BBVA and BPE in the senior market
is around 125bp, according to one banker, which suggests that
BPE will have to pay a double-digit spread to get the trade
away.
Another banker was less optimistic and said that market
chatter was indicating BPE may have to pay a coupon in the
11.25%-11.75% range.
The demand dynamics have changed recently, and Credit Suisse
has for example successfully sold a total write-off trade in the
single currency.
BPE's deal will convert into shares if the bank's Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125% or its Tier 1 ratio falls
below 6%. The latter trigger becomes redundant from January
2014.
The sale of the perpetual non-call five-year bonds will be
managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Santander
and UBS. A roadshow begins on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Sarah White in Madrid, Editing by Alex
Chambers, Aimee Donnellan and Marc Carnegie)