MILAN Feb 13 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) said on Thursday it had slashed its target for 2014 net income to take into account a worsened economic scenario.

The cooperative bank now expects net income to come around 200 million euros ($271.77 million)this year, down from an estimated 315 million euros in its March 2012 business plan. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)